The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 12:07 a.m., firefighters were called to Watson Court for a possible fire. It was a small propane heater on a porch.

• At 1:19 a.m., firefighters were called to Shadrick Ferry Road for a fire investigation near Camp Pleasant.

• At 8:44 a.m., firefighters were called to Hillcrest Avenue after the caller heard two booms and saw a flash. The Frankfort Plant Board was working in the area and making repairs. The power also went out twice.

• At 9:18 a.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning an attempted fraud involving the caller’s bank account.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to WesBanco on West Main Street concerning a person trying to close a bank account.

• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to Blue’s Citgo on Schenkel Lane after a person left without paying for four soft drinks and two candy bars.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue concerning a juvenile trying to stab people.

• At 3:57 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Lawrenceburg Road involving three vehicles. Two vehicles overturned and a woman was injured. 

• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage after someone broke into a truck.

• At 6 p.m., officers were called to Hiawatha Trail after a juvenile ran away. The juvenile later returned home.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane concerning an assault.

