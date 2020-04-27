The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:54 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a theft.
• At 9:09 a.m., officers were called to Deerland Drive concerning an online theft involving the caller’s information.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers were called to Meadowbrook Drive concerning a missing person.
• At 11:55 a.m., officers took a report concerning a possible theft.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the post office on Wilkinson Boulevard concerning a theft of mail.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a fight between two men. They declined attention by emergency medical personnel.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Holmes Street near the Thornhill Bypass involving a motorcycle.
• At 8:41 p.m., officers were called to Snow Hill Road about an assault between family members.
Saturday
• AT 4:38 p.m., officers were called to Pulliam Drive after someone broke a sliding glass door.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road after someone stole a video game system.
• At 10:37 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles overturned.
Sunday
• At 12:01 a.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue for a burglary in progress.
• At 2:42 p.m., deputies were called to South Benson Road concerning a person firing shots. Deputies said it is not illegal to shoot in the county.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to Holiday Inn Express on U.S. 127 concerning a man who pulled a gun on the caller.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to Blue’s Citgo on Schenkel Lane for a shoplifting complaint for a person who took two candy bars and a soda.
• At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard concerning an assault.
• At 7:10 p.m., deputies were called to Green Wilson Road for a possible vehicle accident.
• At 7:33 p.m., officers were called to Five Star BP on Versailles Road concerning an assault with a vehicle.
• At 8:36 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a theft of a cellphone.
