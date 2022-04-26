The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 2:23 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible burglary on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a homeless male had been hanging around.
• At 7:12 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hermitage Drive.
• At 8:07 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:15 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Triple Crown Golf Carts on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported they put a down payment on a golf cart and the business is no longer there.
• At 12:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 1:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda CRV and a gray car. One female had a possible chest injury.
• At 3:06 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Laralan Avenue. A caller reported several storage units were broken into and that there was video footage and license plate information available.
• At 3:26 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Compton Drive.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported his son, who has an emergency protective order against his father, moved out and took his father’s dog.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported someone took her boyfriend’s phone and wouldn’t return it. Officers recovered the phone and returned it at 6:50 p.m.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:31 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female who lives on Teton Trail was “pushed down over a TV remote” and wanted to file an assault report.
• At 7:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone took her pain, anxiety and stomach medicine and antibiotics.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Hoge Avenue. A caller reported hearing seven shots from what sounded like small and large caliber guns. An officer in the area advised the noise was fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.