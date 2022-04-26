blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 2:23 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible burglary on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a homeless male had been hanging around.

• At 7:12 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hermitage Drive.

• At 8:07 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:15 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Triple Crown Golf Carts on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported they put a down payment on a golf cart and the business is no longer there.

• At 12:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda CRV and a gray car. One female had a possible chest injury.

• At 3:06 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Laralan Avenue. A caller reported several storage units were broken into and that there was video footage and license plate information available.

• At 3:26 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Compton Drive.

• At 4:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported his son, who has an emergency protective order against his father, moved out and took his father’s dog.

• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported someone took her boyfriend’s phone and wouldn’t return it. Officers recovered the phone and returned it at 6:50 p.m.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:31 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a female who lives on Teton Trail was “pushed down over a TV remote” and wanted to file an assault report.

• At 7:12 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone took her pain, anxiety and stomach medicine and antibiotics.

• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Hoge Avenue. A caller reported hearing seven shots from what sounded like small and large caliber guns. An officer in the area advised the noise was fireworks.

