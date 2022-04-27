blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 9:32 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:04 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Bypass Plaza Drive.

• At 1:13 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Avenue.

• At 3:20 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Storage Pal on Laralan Avenue. A caller reported a female with a history of theft from the facility was using a screwdriver to break locks. She was arrested.

• At 5:58 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Land Rover and a Toyota truck. One female complained of chest pain.

• At 7:06 p.m., officers and EMS were notified of a drug offense on East Main Street.

• At 7:23 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 7:27 p.m., officers took a theft report at Shoe Carnival on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:32 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Goodwill on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported they lost a wallet at the store.

• At 11:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

