The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported shots were fired into a house through the windows. The shooter was believed to be on foot and the caller said his neighbor has video cameras.

• At 6:14 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Montclair Road.

• At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 7:27 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 7:34 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Minuteman Parkway.

• At 7:55 a.m., officers were notified of a theft on Pure Bred Court. A caller reported a $6,000 lawnmower was stolen from a trailer overnight. He called again at 8:46 a.m. to advise “he was so tired he must have left it at his last job.” It was located and no report was taken.

• At 9:10 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver at The Little Clinic in Kroger East on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a father with “sores all over his face” brought his kids to the clinic and he was intoxicated. The man left before officers arrived.

• At 10:49 a.m., officers took a theft report at Staples on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the store had video of a theft.

• At 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:44 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Leawood Drive.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Swigert Avenue.

• At 1:42 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Holmes Street.

• At 5:39 p.m., county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Louisville Road. It was determined to be a controlled burn.

• At 8:40 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a teenager was assaulted.

• At 9:40 p.m., deputies were notified of two intoxicated people at Planet Fitness on Allen Way. An employee called to report two females were “very high” and that they “would like them removed from the premises.”

• At 10:10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Grand Avenue. A caller reported her neighbor “is selling methamphetamine in the hallway.” The caller said the neighbor “tried to kick her down the stairs” and advised that her ribs were sore but declined medical treatment.

• At 10:16 p.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Big Eddy Road at Travis Circle. A caller in a Chevrolet truck reported being in an accident at the entrance of Travis Circle near Interstate 64. He was transported to FRMC with a laceration and bleeding from the face.

