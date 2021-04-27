The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported shots were fired into a house through the windows. The shooter was believed to be on foot and the caller said his neighbor has video cameras.
• At 6:14 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Montclair Road.
• At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 7:27 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 7:34 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Minuteman Parkway.
• At 7:55 a.m., officers were notified of a theft on Pure Bred Court. A caller reported a $6,000 lawnmower was stolen from a trailer overnight. He called again at 8:46 a.m. to advise “he was so tired he must have left it at his last job.” It was located and no report was taken.
• At 9:10 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver at The Little Clinic in Kroger East on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a father with “sores all over his face” brought his kids to the clinic and he was intoxicated. The man left before officers arrived.
• At 10:49 a.m., officers took a theft report at Staples on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the store had video of a theft.
• At 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Leawood Drive.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Swigert Avenue.
• At 1:42 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Holmes Street.
• At 5:39 p.m., county firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Louisville Road. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
• At 8:40 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a teenager was assaulted.
• At 9:40 p.m., deputies were notified of two intoxicated people at Planet Fitness on Allen Way. An employee called to report two females were “very high” and that they “would like them removed from the premises.”
• At 10:10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Grand Avenue. A caller reported her neighbor “is selling methamphetamine in the hallway.” The caller said the neighbor “tried to kick her down the stairs” and advised that her ribs were sore but declined medical treatment.
• At 10:16 p.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Big Eddy Road at Travis Circle. A caller in a Chevrolet truck reported being in an accident at the entrance of Travis Circle near Interstate 64. He was transported to FRMC with a laceration and bleeding from the face.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.