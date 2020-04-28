The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 6:04 a.m., officers were called to Tanglewood Drive after the caller heard a single gunshot.
• At 7:57 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Diagnostic Drive.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers were called to Hearn Elementary School on Copperleaf Boulevard for a vandalism complaint.
• At 11:27 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Wickliffe Drive.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Drive for a vandalism complaint.
• At 12:46 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives on Coffee Tree Road after security officers heard gunshots from a rear parking lot.
• At 3:56 p.m., firefighters were called to Redwood Drive for a controlled burn.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road for reports of shots fired.
• At 4:53 p.m., firefighters were called to Creekstone Court for a controlled burn.
• At 4:56 p.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street for a missing person report.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Jackson Drive.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane for a hit-and-run complaint involving a gold Toyota and a black Kia.
• At 6:52 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Versailles Road.
• At 6:56 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Flat Creek Road.
• At 7:20 p.m., firefighters were called to Poe Lane for a fire in a trash can. It spread and caused minor damage to the house. A neighbor put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.
• At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Laralan Avenue.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers were called to Wood Glen Drive after the caller found a bullet hole in a house. The caller said it sounded like the shots came from behind the house.
• At 10:33 p.m., offices were called to Landings Drive for a theft of six cellphones, a laptop computer and other equipment.
