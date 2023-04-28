042823 Broadway accident

Frankfort police assist a driver after their vehicle got stuck on the train tracks on Broadway at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:18 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Turnberry Drive. A caller reported someone threw a rock at her bedroom window. Nothing was broken or damaged.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription