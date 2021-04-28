The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:10 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.
• At 8:02 a.m., officers, deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road. A caller reported two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident. A 17-year-old boy was hit with the airbag and complained of stomach pain. A 50-year-old woman had leg and back pain.
• At 8:15 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 9:29 a.m., officers and deputies took a missing-persons report at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported her two grandsons ran off toward Indian Hills. They were located on Elkhorn Drive.
• At 9:35 a.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint on Bald Knob Road.
• At 9:57 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 1:05 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Capital Avenue.
• At 2:53 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Henry Street. It was a controlled burn.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers took a drug complaint on Cline Street.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North at Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on Murray Street. A caller reported someone broke into his vehicle and “parts were stolen from under the hood.”
• At 3:49 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported two motorcycles collided head-on. Both drivers were conscious and transported to the hospital.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported her “boyfriend showed up and shot his gun at her vehicle and popped her tires.” He left on a maroon and red motorcycle.
• At 4:15 p.m., deputies were notified of a theft at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone broke into his residence and stole important paperwork. A deputy advised the caller was intoxicated and no report was taken.
• At 4:40 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a fight on Meadow View Drive. A caller reported her husband got into a fight with his brother.
• At 7:37 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Louisville Road. A caller reported that an intoxicated female came to her trailer and started hitting her daughter then went back to her own trailer.
• At 7:41 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Holmes Street. It was a controlled burn.
• At 9:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported mail was “getting opened and being stolen.”
• At 9:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 9:45 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
