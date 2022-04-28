The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 8:12 a.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at the Mayo-Underwood Building on Mero Street. A caller reported an unresponsive female had her vehicle in drive and hit another vehicle.
• At 10:54 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were notified of a deceased person on Union Ridge Road. A caller reported a female in her late 50s passed away in her sleep overnight. The coroner was notified.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers, deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Blue Valley Court. A caller reported a back porch was on fire. The road was shut down and Atoms Energy was contacted. The fire was extinguished at 2:12 p.m.
• At 2:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Watson Court. A caller reported squatters in a vacant house next door were taking her water. She advised her water bill was $400 and she’s hardly been at the residence.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lafayette Drive.
• At 4:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive. A caller with the loss prevention office asked to file a report for a shoplifting incident that occurred over the weekend.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 6:02 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Tracy Lane.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Silver Lake Boulevard. A caller reported a male, who checked out of the hospital on Tuesday, hadn’t been seen since.
• At 9:47 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two males were fighting in the back of the store.
• At 10:51 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 11:51 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported a patient had been cut with a knife on Schenkel Lane.
