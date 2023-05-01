The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:31 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 10:59 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller, who was not at home, reported that a neighbor texted him saying that two people were going through his window.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a sexual offense.
• At 11:58 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Commercial Drive.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers took a theft report at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a Nintendo Switch was stolen.
• At 1:07 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Hollow Creek Drive. A caller reported a fire alarm was going off and that there was no fire or smoke.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported her residence was broken into.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 4:58 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A person reported an employee stole from them.
• At 5:18 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Wallace Avenue.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Collins Lane.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported his wife’s wallet was stolen.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a Chevy Impala was broken into in the parking garage.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a male cashed a check from his bank account for $250.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on East Main Street near Myrtle Avenue.
• At 7:01 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at Zaxby’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a co-worker vandalized his Ford Focus and threatened to vandalize other co-workers’ vehicles.
• At 7:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Capitol View Park Drive. A caller reported someone broke out a window in her vehicle and stole her purse.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Care & Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A male caller reported a patient was missing $200.
• At 10:12 p.m., officers took an assault report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported a male neighbor assaulted his wife and the caller’s husband.
Saturday
• At 12:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Woodland Avenue.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at Hardee’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a vehicle with a flat tire struck two vehicles in the drive-thru.
• At 10:45 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a bomb threat on White Cliffs Lane. Lexington police notified local authorities that a male caller reported he wanted to kill someone and sent them a picture of what looked like a bomb. One male was detained and a large amount of ammunition, multiple firearms and several pieces of body armor were seized as evidence.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an Xbox was stolen.
• At 12:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wallace Avenue.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A female reported a credit card was stolen.
• At 2:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter.
• At 3:44 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near White Castle on Versailles Road. One person complained of arm pain.
• At 5:33 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on East Fourth Street. A caller reported smelling a faint odor of gas in the area.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers took a theft report on Seminole Trail. A caller reported someone stole packages off her porch.
• At 6:54 p.m., officers took an assault report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported his mother was strangled.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Commodore Drive. A juvenile caller reported a friend was stuck in a tree.
• At 8:06 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Bluegrass Avenue.
• At 9 p.m., officers were notified of a shots fire complaint near WesBanco on West Main Street. A caller reported hearing four shots.
• At 10:07 p.m., officers were notified of a shots fired complaint on Greenup Avenue. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a handgun. The caller said it was the third night in a row they had heard a gunshot.
• At 10:53 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a ground fire on Stable Lane.
Sunday
• At 12:07 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported she thinks someone broke into her residence.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Compton Drive.
• At 12:22 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:24 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Waterford Circle. A caller reported her daughter was shot with an Orby splat gun in the parking lot at Western Hills High School. EMS was refused.
• At 2:14 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ninevah Road.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive.
• At 4:07 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary at Evergreen Baptist Church on Evergreen Road. A caller reported four juveniles were trying to kick in the door.
• At 5:23 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a wheelchair was stolen.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 11:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Glenns Creek Road near the East-West Connector.
