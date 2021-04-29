blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 2:23 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 6:11 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hillwood Avenue.

• At 8:08 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 8:45 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Rose’s Car Wash on East Main Street. A caller reported the business had video footage of a person breaking into the car wash through a window in the bay. The tip jar was stolen.

• At 8:53 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 9:12 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Lynn Avenue.

• At 10:20 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Pizza Hut on East Main Street. A caller reported it occurred overnight.

• At 11:32 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of River Bend Road and U.S. 127. Two vehicles were involved and one person was entrapped.

• At 11:54 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:59 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Leslie Avenue. A caller from Columbia Gas reported a person in a black vehicle hit some equipment that was sitting on the side of the road.

• At 12:07 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at the Duncan Road-Versailles Road intersection.

• At 12:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Skyview Mart on Steadmantown Lane.

• At 1:41 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 2:20 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Harvieland Road.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Ashland Drive.

• At 3:56 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near McDonald’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported four vehicles were involved and one person was bleeding from the face.

• At 4:04 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Douglas Avenue.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walgreens on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female “left with a cart full of items.”

• At 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 6:05 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Cardwell Lane.

• At 7:25 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.

• At 9:47 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Harrodswood Road.

• At 10:42 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to an assault on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported her sister’s boyfriend fought her and left. The caller requested an ambulance.

• At 11:07 p.m., officers responded to an assault on Leawood Drive. A caller reported four people were involved in a fight and one male kept screaming, “I have a gun.” Officers were unable to locate anyone.

• At 11:53 p.m., officers, deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near KY 151.

