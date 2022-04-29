blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 2:33 a.m., officers took a theft report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen.

• At 2:57 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Deepwood Drive.

• At 7:28 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Burlington Lane. A caller reported a Hyundai Sonata was hit by a semi. One female complained of back pain.

• At 8:21 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:28 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 12:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.

• At 3:17 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Louisville Road.

• At 5:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers took an assault report on Ashwood Court. A male caller reported another male “drug him out of his house by his hoodie” and advised his arm was scraped during the incident.

• At 5:37 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Forest Ridge Drive.

• At 10:17 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Ninevah Road near Mulholland Beach Road. A caller reported her vehicle struck a tree after she overcorrected and the tree fell on top of her vehicle. She complained of neck pain and said she had a burn mark on her arm from the airbag.

