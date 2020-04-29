The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• AT 8:50 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Inverness Road.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue concerning an adult giving drugs to a juvenile.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers were called to Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene on Louisville Road for a vandalism complaint.
• At 2:04 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on St. Clair Street.
• At 3:41 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Corporate Drive.
• At 6:36 p.m., officers were called to St. Johns Road after someone broke into a residence and took firearms.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to Sulphur Lick Road concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 7:06 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road.
• At 7:53 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning a drug deal involving minors.
• At 8:29 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on McDonald’s Ferry Road.
• At 9:54 p.m., officers were called to Lakeview Park for a report of shots being fired. The caller said he heard about 10 shots.
• At 9:57 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive after the caller heard about five shots from Schenkel Lane.
