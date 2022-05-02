The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:06 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court.
• At 12:16 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Clinton Street.
• At 7:53 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 8:34 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chamberlin Avenue.
• At 9:38 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Reynolds Self Storage on Hahn Drive.
• At 9:48 a.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported his hunting dog got loose and his neighbors were shooting in the direction of his house. The caller advised a neighbor told him “if he came to get his dog they’d kill him too.”
• At 9:58 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident in front of Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Soul. A 27-year-old female advised she hit her head “really hard” and has a had a previous head injury.
• At 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 11:03 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steele Street.
• At 1:59 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 2:50 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at VBH Kentucky Inc. on Leawood Drive. A caller reported female wearing a black top, khaki and green pants and flip flops “ran off.”
• At 3:42 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a window was broken and “things inside are destroyed.” He advised that only small items were missing and that he had not been on the property since April 15.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Excel Court. A caller reported wire transfer fraud of $200,000.
• At 8:36 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Regan Street near Warsaw Street. A caller reported hearing around 30 shots from what sounded like a 22-caliber handgun. Officers advised kids were playing with fireworks.
• At 9:07 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:50 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle T-bone accident between a Cadillac and a Toyota Camry. One person in each vehicle was injured. A male was having breathing issues and a female could not stand up. The road was shut down near Tracy Lane and reopened at 10:43 p.m.
Saturday
• At 12:05 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing two or three shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 2:42 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Waffle House on Versailles Road. A caller reported three males and three females were fighting and “getting into each other’s faces” in the restaurant.
• At 7:06 a.m., officers took a theft report on Excel Court. A caller reported a Samsung work tablet was stolen from a vehicle overnight. The caller advised a second vehicle was also broken into but nothing was stolen. The caller said it appeared as though someone “hit every car with unlocked doors on the street.”
• At 7:22 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible explosion at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller walking in the area reported hearing what sounded like an explosion. Hotel staff advised they did not hear anything.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 11:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on Secretariat Way. A caller reported his vehicle was broken into but nothing was stolen.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a fire at Peaks Mill Elementary School on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported a broke down dump truck was on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 12:24 p.m.
• At 12:54 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Danada Court. A caller reported there was smoke inside a house and they think it was coming from under the house.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Equine Way. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and the center console was ripped out.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 2:09 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Equine Way. A caller reported a vehicle was possibly broken into.
• At 2:25 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Duntreath Street. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• At 2:38 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Owenton Road. A caller reported a neighbor hit his father.
• At 3:38 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Reilly Road.
• At 4:09 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Secretariat Way. A caller reported a school-issued Chromebook was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 5:07 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on River Bend Road.
• At 7:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported “he believed someone stole his fiber optic trailer on Schenkel Lane. He said he last saw it that morning.
• At 7:40 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Country Lane. A caller reported multiple homeowners had their vehicles broken into overnight.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 10:57 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near EZ Car Connection on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy S10 and a silver car. One woman was bleeding from her head and a baby was injured.
• At 11:30 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Wilkinson Street. A caller reported “people were running around and possibly set off an alarm at Liberty Hall.” The caller also advised they opened the door and tried to get in the main door on the back porch.
Sunday
• At 12:03 a.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault at Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported a female tried to “cut her with glass” while she was waiting for a taxi. The caller advised the woman “broke a bottle and just started attacking her.”
• At 3:49 a.m., officers took an assault report at Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a nurse “pushed him down.”
• At 10:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Stretch Court. A caller reported both his vehicles were broken into around 4:30 a.m. The caller advised it appeared as though nothing was stolen.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hillcrest Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile male was missing. He was located hiding inside the residence.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 3:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers took an assault report at Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported he wanted to file charges against a nurse who assaulted him.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Ridgeview Drive. An officer reported a female may have been trying to break into a house. It was determined that the woman had the owner’s permission to take care of their dog while the owner was in the hospital.
• At 8:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Debbie Drive.
• At 8:32 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male “reached into a car and advised he was taking a purse out of someone’s car.” The caller said the male then got into a black car.
• At 9:57 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shadrick Ferry Road.
