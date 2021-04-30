blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:35 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported hearing yelling outside but she said she couldn’t see much. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

• At 2:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on North Lime Street. A caller reported that someone tried to steal the camera off her back porch and that she had footage of it. She also advised that one camera had already been stolen.

• At 3:48 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64 East.

• At 4:34 a.m., deputies took a missing-person complaint on Devane Lane. A caller reported her boyfriend “had been gone for several hours” and she had “no idea where he could be.” Deputies determined her complaint did not meet the criteria for a missing-person report.

• At 8:48 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 10 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 10:07 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:14 a.m., officers took a theft report on Stephen Road. A caller reported that she lost her passport and needed a report taken.

• At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:56 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Lucas Lane. A caller reported identity theft.

• At 12:59 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Whispering Pines Drive. A caller reported several items were stolen from a job site.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:33 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on West Second Street.

• At 2:08 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 2:24 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:34 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported her son, who was reported missing on Saturday, could be at the location. She said he was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, torn jeans and black Air Force Ones with a white Nike swoosh.

• At 3:51 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:11 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.

• At 5:21 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported that she saw a man in the doorway to her apartment. A witness chased the man and lost him near Family Dollar in Eastwood Shopping Center.

• At 6:23 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported two men were fighting outside and one had a knife. One person was arrested and transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for medical clearance.

• At 6:55 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 8:52 p.m., officers took a report of shots fired on Bellepoint Avenue. A caller reported hearing 11 shots while walking on Wilkinson Boulevard. An officer advised that someone was shooting fireworks.

