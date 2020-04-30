blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 3:07 a.m., officers were called to Williamsburg Road for a report of shots fired.

• At 4:43 a.m., officers were called to Ewing Street for a report of shots fired.

• At 5:46 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive for a report of shots fired.

• At 5:49 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Tatato Trail.

• At 5:53 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Holly Hill Drive.

• At 8:01 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.

• At 8:21 a.m., officers were called to Bluegrass Avenue concerning a woman with illegal drugs and needles.

• At 9:12 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on KY 151.

• At 10:31 a.m., officers were called to Reilly Road for a report of shots fired.

• At 10:55 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Jackson Drive.

• At 2:05 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street regarding a theft.

• At 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Lebanon Road regarding a stolen vehicle.

• At 4:44 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue after someone broke into a car and took a wallet. The caller found a cellphone at the scene.

• At 6:18 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on West Broadway Street.

• At 7:10 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on High Street.

• At 8:58 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Crestwood Drive.

