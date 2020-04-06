The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
Friday
• At 1:02 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart at 146 Holmes St. for a broken window and an alarm sounding.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen dirt bike.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into a gas station during the night.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers were called to St. Johns Road for a report of shots coming from a vacant residence. The call was transferred to another agency.
• At 1:27 p.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive concerning a possible burglary.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to an accident with injuries at Dan’s Discount Pawn on East Main Street. A female victim was complaining of back and rib injuries.
• At 8:22 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive regarding a theft of furniture and appliances.
• At 8:38 p.m., firefighters were called to Hopi Trail for a possible structure fire. The fire was in a fire pit and was extinguished by the owner.
Saturday
• At 6:45 a.m., officers were called to Nicklaus Drive concerning a theft.
• 8:33 a.m., officers were called to West Fourth Street for a report of gunshots.
• At 10:57 a.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage downtown after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers were called to Greenup Avenue after someone broke a car window during the night.
• At 2 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a stolen heating and air conditioning unit.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers responded to an accident with injuries on Old Lawrenceburg Road involving a motorcycle and a Jeep. One patient was taken to the hospital.
• At 5:59 p.m., officers were called to Equine Way after someone entered a crawl space and set items on fire.
• At 6:14 p.m., deputies were called to Union Ridge Road concerning a person shooting toward people from a Jeep.
• At 7:10 p.m., deputies were called to Harp Pike concerning a report of shots being fired.
• At 9:14 p.m., officers were called to Wapping Street after someone broke into a building.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers were called to Schenkelwood Drive for a report of shots or fireworks being fired.
• At 9:52 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane for a report of young children being left alone.
• At 10:29 p.m., officers were called to Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road concerning a theft from the gift shop.
Sunday
• At 1:04 a.m., officers were called to Pizza Hut on East Main Street after a customer took pizza without paying the driver.
• At 1:22 a.m., officers were called to Capital Vape on Brighton Park Boulevard after several suspects broke a window.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehab on Old Soldiers Lane concerning missing cash, mail and keys from a patient.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to Silver Lake Boulevard concerning a possible abuse case.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to Avenstoke Road concerning a stolen trailer.
• At 6:02 p.m., officers were called to Redman Drive regarding shots fired.
• At 6:35 p.m., officers were called to Rock Creek Drive after a person ran over a mailbox.
• At 6:56 p.m., officers were called to the YMCA on West Broadway Street concerning a person trying to break into vehicles.
• At 8:54 p.m., officers were called to River Ridge Road concerning an assault.
• At 9:48 p.m., officers were called to Peach Tree Road concerning a possible assault.
• At 10:42 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning an assault.
• At 10:57 p.m., officers were called to Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive for a report of a child being assaulted.
