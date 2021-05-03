The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:14 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported hearing two shots, possibly from a handgun.
• At 1:44 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Chenault Road.
• At 2:01 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Alexander Street. A caller reported someone was twisting the doorknob and trying to break in.
• At 3:22 a.m., officers responded to a fight at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a physical fight was in progress involving four to six people. The caller advised that a male “slammed a girl up against the wall,” then two people left in a blue car and the rest went into an apartment.
• At 4:56 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a soda machine was smoking and white smoke was filling up the store. The caller advised it smelled electrical and that the breaker box had been turned off.
• At 6:49 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:34 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief report on the East-West Connector.
• At 7:48 a.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Botkins Lane.
• At 8:34 a.m., officers took a drug offense complaint on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 8:52 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 11:37 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the Kentucky Division of Forestry on Corporate Drive. A caller reported a tool box and multiple items were stolen from a truck.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 12:26 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers took a theft report on Myrtle Avenue. A caller reported that a female staying there had stolen items when she moved out.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers took a theft report on Benson Avenue. A caller reported parts were stolen from his vehicle.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Seminole Trail. A caller reported three vehicles were involved and one person was lying in the road.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Dixie Alley. A caller reported that bikes were stolen.
• At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:01 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a vehicle fire near First Care Urgent Care on Versailles Road. A caller reported a red car was on fire in the center turn lane.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:44 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.
• At 7:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:18 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot at Speedway on Versailles Road. A caller reported hearing six shots, possibly from a pistol. No shell casings were found.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters and EMS were called to a burglary on Kentucky Avenue.
• At 8:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 9:21 p.m., officers took a stolen-vehicle complaint on Hanna Place.
• At 10:32 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired on Swigert Avenue.
• At 11:38 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
Saturday
• At 1:33 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Switzer Road. A caller reported smelling natural gas.
• At 8:37 a.m., city firefighters responded to a smoke smell on Matador Court.
• At 8:42 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Wash Road. A caller reported that a handgun was lost or stolen.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers took a stolen-vehicle complaint on West Clinton Street.
• At 1:19 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sulphur Lick Road. A caller reported a garage was broken into and several items were stolen.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.
• At 4:17 p.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported a male pulled a gun on him while he was riding a four-wheeler. The dispatcher advised that the caller was possibly intoxicated.
• At 5:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 5:41 p.m., deputies, county and city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Hawkeegan Drive. A caller reported a motorcycle and car were involved. One person was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Centennial Avenue.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:21 p.m., deputies were called to a report of shots fired on Dry Ridge Road. A caller reported a bullet hit his garage roof.
• At 10:05 p.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Owenton Road.
• At 10:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:48 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Hickory Drive.
Sunday
• At 12:10 a.m., officers, deputies, county firefighers and EMS were called to an armed and dangerous person on Versailles Road. A caller reported a fight in the parking lot of Parlay’s bar. The caller said an intoxicated male pinned down another man. One male was detained.
• At 12:59 a.m., officers responded to an armed and dangerous person on Compton Drive. A caller reported a male assaulted her brother with a baseball bat.
• At 2:36 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on East Third Street.
• At 4:19 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 4:51 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 9:33 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported that at 2 a.m. a male attempted to get into his residence. The caller said he had video footage on his doorbell system.
• At 10:10 a.m., officers took a stolen-vehicle complaint on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief report on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported someone damaged their vehicle overnight.
• At 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an armed and dangerous person on Lebanon Ridge Road. A caller reported a male came out of his camper with a shotgun on his shoulder, waved the gun and said he was going to kill the caller. The caller advised he was cleaning out the property and the male in the camper wasn’t supposed to be there.
• At 3:13 p.m., officers took a missing-person complaint on Greenbriar Lane. A caller reported an 18-year-old man was last seen Thursday night and he might possibly be in Lexington. Another caller phoned dispatch to advise they didn’t want to file a report and “wish to give the male a few more days.”
• At 3:23 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Evergreen Road. A caller reported possible identity theft. He advised that the spending limit on a credit card was raised and that the card was missing. He also said a loan was taken out on his vehicle.
• At 4:29 p.m., county firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pheasant Drive. No fire was found at the location.
• At 7:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 7:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported her wallet had been stolen.
• At 8:18 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Louisville Road.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a stove was on fire. The fire was extinguished and stove was removed.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS took a burglary report on New Street.
• At 10:43 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report at Stillwater Campground on Strohmeier Bypass. A caller reported two males left to raft around 3 p.m. and didn’t show up at their pickup spot. They were located at Indian Gap and said they lost their keys in the water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.