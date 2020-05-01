The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 2:18 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive regarding someone shooting at the caller’s house.
• At 3:16 a.m., deputies were called to Bald Knob Road regarding a robbery in progress.
• At 3:24 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a person firing a gun and refusing to leave.
• At 4:22 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Doctors Drive.
• At 8:09 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.
• At 10:24 a.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive after a person was assaulted and robbed of money and a laptop computer.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers were called to Louisville Road after a SIM card was stolen from the caller’s phone.
• At 10:58 a.m., officers were called to Reilly Road concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning a stolen English bulldog.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road regarding suspected marijuana activity.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers were called to Sea Hero Road after a person in a gold car left without paying for gasoline.
• At 12:40 p.m., officers were called to Champion Court for a fraud complaint involving a credit card scam.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning an armed person arguing with other people. Officers were later advised there was no gun.
• At 3:47 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road for a trespassing complaint.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to Hollow Creek Drive for a suspicious package.
• At 4:52 p.m., officers were called to Appomattox Drive regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 7:12 p.m., officers were called to Hardy Street regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 8:12 p.m., officers were called to Navajo Trail regarding a stolen vehicle.
• At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive concerning a single gunshot.
