blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 9:20 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Creekstone Court.

• At 11 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Fair Oaks Lane.

• At 11:19 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on East Main Street.

• At 12:47 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 1:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:45 p.m., officers took an assault report on Audubon Drive. A caller reported a male neighbor had been “stalking and harassing” her children. The caller advised the neighbor “went to the park and assaulted her children.”

• At 5:43 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Stephen Road. A caller reported a home health employee was responsible for a discrepancy of approximately $30,000.

• At 6:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.

• At 7:49 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 8:17 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Adams Lane. A caller reported seeing flames and smoke. Firefighters determined it was a controlled burn.

• At 9:02 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Langford Avenue.

• At 10:47 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription