The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 2:11 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male and female in a vehicle “kept nodding off and were possibly on drugs.” The caller advised the driver of the vehicle had been repeatedly starting the car and then turning it off.

• At 4:54 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported several people in the area were breaking into vehicles.

• At 5:48 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 6:42 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Meadowview Drive. A caller, who the dispatcher said was possibly intoxicated, reported that a male with a gun was standing by his window and trying to get into the residence.

• At 8:39 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Airtite Mine Products on Fortune Drive. A caller reported a trailer and 50 wooden pallets had been stolen. The caller advised the theft occurred around noon on Sunday and the suspect was driving a silver early 2000s model Chevy Suburban.

• At 10:25 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Jett Boulevard.

• At 10:26 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:01 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported someone filed a fraud claim for unemployment.

• At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:27 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 4:49 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 5:04 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Glenns Creek Road.

• At 7:52 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Mt. Zion Road. A caller reported hearing five or six shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 11:31 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Comanche Trail. A caller reported hearing nine shots from what sounded like a handgun.

