The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 5 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:31 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 8:44 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a possible gas leak on West Second Street. A gas line in the middle of the street was struck and Columbia Gas was notified. The gas company required the police department to shut down the street and said it would take about four hours for the smell to dissipate.

• At 10:06 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported a John Deere with a loader and bucket and a post hole digger were stolen.

• At 11:30 a.m., officers, city firefighters, EMS and the coroner were called to Rosewood Lane for a deceased person. An 83-year-old male was pronounced dead.

• At 12:02 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Mt. Zion Road.

• At 2:05 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Plantation Lane. A caller reported someone used her identity to file an unemployment claim.

• At 2:14 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Bittersweet Lane. A caller reported someone used her identity to file an unemployment claim.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Georgetown Road for missing-persons complaints. A caller reported his three children and their mother were missing. An officer advised that they were stuck in California and had no money to get back to Kentucky.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:21 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Pea Ridge Road. A caller reported her son was assaulted at the movie theater.

• At 4:05 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported that two males driving a red car and a black truck were “breaking in and carrying stuff out.”

• At 7:50 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sharp Road. A caller reported a four-wheeler was stolen.

