The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:52 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Comanche Trail. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 5:37 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported a male stole her keys.

• At 9 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a male in a blue hoodie and shorts was looking around a house. The caller advised he may have possibly been trying to get into the house.

• At 10:12 a.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an employee theft of more than $1,100.

• At 12:07 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:47 p.m., deputies took a theft report at GOTRG on Leestown Road. A caller reported items, including a couple of pallets, had been stolen.

• At 2:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at Papa John’s on Louisville Road. A caller reported a child was ordering a large amount of pizza.

• At 2:23 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:05 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 4:27 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Bedford Road.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Randolph Road.

• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Lime Street. A caller reported his house had been broken into. The caller advised he had been in jail for a while and wasn’t sure when the burglary occurred.

• At 9:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Old Dailey Avenue. A caller reported a hot water heater and other items were stolen from a house he was working on.

