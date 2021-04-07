blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:58 a.m., officers responded to a fight on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported that people were fighting in the street and did not know whether they were intoxicated or had weapons.

• At 8:09 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Village Drive. Someone used the caller's identity to file for unemployment benefits.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Chamberlin Avenue.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue. A caller reported that a person’s foot was run over by a vehicle behind the Capitol Annex.

• At 12:03 p.m., officers took a theft report at ALDI on U.S. 127 South. A manager reported the theft occurred on Monday.

• At 2 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Isaac Shelby Circle West.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Logan Street.

• At 3:50 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Coolbrook Drive.

• At 4:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 4:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Watson Court.

• At 4:59 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Versailles Road.

• At 5:29 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:30 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Brookhaven Drive.

• At 6:05 p.m., officers took a theft report on Grandview Drive. A caller reported an antique cast iron pot valued at $500 was stolen.

• At 6:28 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Bluegrass Inn on Versailles Road. A caller reported that a male broke into a Coke machine overnight and left the tools he used behind the soda machine.

• At 7:44 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported his camper was stolen. Officers advised that the camper was not stolen and it was a civil matter.

• At 8:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sulphur Lick Road.

• At 8:41 p.m., deputies responded to a rerport of shots fired at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. 

• At 8:51 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported his brother stole from him and was “busting stuff” on his property, including the windshield of a vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription