Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.