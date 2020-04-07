blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 7:46 a.m., deputies responded to a car accident on Georgetown Road. The patient was complaining of left arm pain.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to Westover Road concerning a possible scam.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers took a report concerning an unauthorized withdrawal from the caller’s bank account.

• At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to Cypress Drive concerning an identity theft complaint.

• At 4:04 p.m., firefighters and officers responded to a structure fire on Douglas Avenue. 

• At 4:26 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Holt Lane.

• At 6:08 p.m., officers were called to KY 151 regarding people shooting firearms.

• At 6:28 p.m., firefighters were called to Bellepoint Avenue to rescue four people from the river after their boat stopped.

• At 8:17 p.m., firefighters were called to Pea Ridge Road after a grass fire extended and ignited an outbuilding.

• At 8:34 p.m., firefighters were called to the West Plaza Connector Road for a possible fire on a boat.

• At 10:29 p.m., officers were called to Leathers Lane concerning a stolen cellphone. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription