The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 7:46 a.m., deputies responded to a car accident on Georgetown Road. The patient was complaining of left arm pain.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to Westover Road concerning a possible scam.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers took a report concerning an unauthorized withdrawal from the caller’s bank account.
• At 3:44 p.m., officers were called to Cypress Drive concerning an identity theft complaint.
• At 4:04 p.m., firefighters and officers responded to a structure fire on Douglas Avenue.
• At 4:26 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Holt Lane.
• At 6:08 p.m., officers were called to KY 151 regarding people shooting firearms.
• At 6:28 p.m., firefighters were called to Bellepoint Avenue to rescue four people from the river after their boat stopped.
• At 8:17 p.m., firefighters were called to Pea Ridge Road after a grass fire extended and ignited an outbuilding.
• At 8:34 p.m., firefighters were called to the West Plaza Connector Road for a possible fire on a boat.
• At 10:29 p.m., officers were called to Leathers Lane concerning a stolen cellphone.
