The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:28 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 5 a.m., deputies were called to a theft in progress on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported her ex took the license plate off her car.
• At 8:11 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a juvenile male was last seen around 2 a.m. He was located and returned home at 8:30 a.m.
• At 8:14 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Owenton Road. A caller reported a gun had been stolen.
• At 8:38 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 8:44 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a semi hit a car and fled the scene. One female complained of back pain.
• At 9:24 a.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on St. Johns Road.
• At 10:51 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:57 a.m., officers took a burglary report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported tools were stolen.
• At 11:16 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone tried to cut an active pipe, which caused water damage to the building. The caller said the Frankfort Plant Board had since turned off the water.
• At 12:45 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 1:25 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Barrett Street. A caller reported someone stole $15,000 worth of tools and equipment from his business and medication was stolen from his house.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported someone broke in overnight.
• At 2:02 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Reed Drive.
• At 2:48 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Mitsui Kinzoku Catalyst America Inc. on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A loss prevention officer detained a shoplifter who reportedly stole medication and food items.
• At 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:46 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Sunset Drive. A caller reported seeing smoke coming from a residence. An officer advised it was a small backyard fire.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a juvenile male left five minutes before. He was located and returned home at 7:13 p.m.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported her soon-to-be ex-husband was taking her mail.
• At 8:36 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Duckers Road. A caller reported a juvenile male had been missing for 10-15 minutes. The juvenile was located at 8:42 p.m.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:40 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported a juvenile female had been missing for 20 minutes. It was determined the juvenile was never missing and she was located with her aunt.
