The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4 a.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Lock View Drive. A caller reported a male “stuck a gun in her face.”
• At 6:58 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Medical Heights Drive.
• At 9:20 a.m., officers took a theft report on Murrell Street. A caller reported work clothes and a wallet were stolen from a porch at 5:30 a.m. The caller said a neighbor had video footage of the theft.
• At 11:33 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Millie Drive. A caller reported someone stole a wallet and other items from an unlocked vehicle.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at The Halls on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported a 23-year-old male was “jumped” in his room. The caller said the victim had a possible broken arm and broken ribs as well as cuts on his feet. The caller also advised the male was bleeding from his mouth and nose.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a possible robbery at Fifth Third Bank on U.S. 127 South. It was determined to be a prank.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Medical Heights Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a Ford Explorer and stole items.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Murrell Street.
• At 4:03 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Patricia Street.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:26 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkelwood Drive.
• At 6:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Collins Lane. A caller reported a juvenile male was last seen at Panera at 11:15 a.m. He returned home at 8:24 p.m.
Saturday
• At 12:02 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 2:17 a.m., officers were called to a possible theft in progress on Freedom Drive.
• At 9:18 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Sequoyah Trail. A caller reported hearing six shots.
• At 1:47 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident and said a car was in the middle of the roadway before the 53B exit. A juvenile male reportedly “had some teeth knocked out.”
• At 3:39 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Dollar General on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male driving a gold Toyota Corolla showed a gun during a road rage incident.
• At 7:25 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a fight at Parlays on Versailles Road. A caller reported two males were fighting in the parking lot.
• At 9:37 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 10:02 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Virginia Avenue. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a handgun. Officers determined the noise came from a neighbor’s bonfire.
• At 10:51 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Compton Drive.
Sunday
• At 1:22 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Main Street.
• At 2:35 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a sexual offense on Versailles Road.
• At 10:02 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Oaklawn Drive.
• At 10:46 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 1:13 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Leawood Drive.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Exum Court.
