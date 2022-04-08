blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 8:46 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near Exit 53B. A caller reported a truck struck a rock wall and was smoking. The driver was not injured but the left lane of I-64 West was closed while first responders cleared the scene.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 on the bridge over Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between two semis. The drivers were not injured.

• At 9:52 a.m., officers took a theft report on West Broadway. A caller reported a CCU vehicle had been broken into and several items were stolen. The caller also advised there was shattered glass from a broken window.

• At 2:03 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Jones Lane.

• At 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a sexual offense on Glass Avenue.

• At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to a sexual offense at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive. A caller reported a juvenile was exchanging explicit photos.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Phillips Street.

• At 3:51 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on St. Johns Road. A caller reported a family friend used her information to gain access to her bank account and purchase several items.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 5:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 5:13 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Freedom Drive.

• At 8:04 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wapping Street.

• At 10:16 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.

