The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:25 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Street for suspected drug activity.
• At 1:40 a.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive after a person was assaulted. The victim refused to cooperate with officers or file a report.
• At 8:31 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 9:44 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on West Main Street.
• At 9:58 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Versailles Road.
• At 9:59 a.m., firefighters were called to Steadmantown Lane for a controlled burn.
• At 10:36 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Switzer Road.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to Meredith Avenue after someone hacked the caller’s phone and threatened to post images online.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Cold Harbor Drive.
• At 3:37 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a possible robbery.
• At 3:53 p.m., officers were called to Compton Drive after someone broke into a vehicle and took medication.
• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue regarding another assault. The report was unfounded.
• At 4:43 p.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Boat Dock on Benson Valley Road concerning a report of shots coming from a vehicle.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers were called to Snow Hill Road concerning a person with a knife reportedly making threats.
• At 6:22 p.m., firefighters were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for a report of a 2-year-old accidentally left inside a locked apartment.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers were called to Rock Creek Drive for a possible abuse case. A child told the caller he was afraid of his foster mother.
• At 9:42 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Hanna Place.
• At 10:25 p.m., officers were called to Letcher Avenue concerning an assault between roommates.
• At 11:21 p.m., officers were called to Greenup Avenue concerning a theft of tapes.
