The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a male stole one of her dogs.

• At 9:30 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.

• At 9:56 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Hoover Boulevard.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street. A man reported his wife went missing on Ewing Street. She was located 10 minutes later.

• At 11:03 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Oaklawn Drive. A caller reported a possible scam.

• At 12:12 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:12 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Georgetown Road.

• At 2:05 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report at the women’s shelter on East Third Street. A caller reported her 28-year-old granddaughter has been missing since March 30.

• At 2:32 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Bald Knob Road near Harvieland Road.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a woman took off with his keys.

• At 2:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.

• At 6:34 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on McDonalds Ferry Road.

• At 6:47 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Papago Trail.

• At 8:14 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Pea Ridge Road.

• At 8:16 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a structure fire on Cardwell Lane. It was determined to be a controlled burn.

• At 8:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Jackson Drive. A caller reported items had been stolen from a vehicle.

• At 10:33 p.m., deputies responded to a shot fired on Georgetown Road. A caller reported hearing one shot but didn’t know where it came from.

• At 11:26 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Carey’s Towing on Rouse Avenue. An employee reported someone had broken into the lot.

