The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 7:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a male stole one of her dogs.
• At 9:30 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 9:56 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 10:06 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street. A man reported his wife went missing on Ewing Street. She was located 10 minutes later.
• At 11:03 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Oaklawn Drive. A caller reported a possible scam.
• At 12:12 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:12 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Georgetown Road.
• At 2:05 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report at the women’s shelter on East Third Street. A caller reported her 28-year-old granddaughter has been missing since March 30.
• At 2:32 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Bald Knob Road near Harvieland Road.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a woman took off with his keys.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 6:34 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on McDonalds Ferry Road.
• At 6:47 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Papago Trail.
• At 8:14 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Pea Ridge Road.
• At 8:16 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a structure fire on Cardwell Lane. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
• At 8:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Jackson Drive. A caller reported items had been stolen from a vehicle.
• At 10:33 p.m., deputies responded to a shot fired on Georgetown Road. A caller reported hearing one shot but didn’t know where it came from.
• At 11:26 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Carey’s Towing on Rouse Avenue. An employee reported someone had broken into the lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.