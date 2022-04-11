The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:45 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Crab Orchard Road.
• At 6:28 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Versailles Road.
• At 8:55 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.
• At 9:23 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Lyons Drive.
• At 9:46 a.m., officers took a theft report on Pickett Avenue. A caller reported someone stole items from a truck overnight.
• At 2:10 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported she thinks someone broke into her residence overnight. She told police that she keeps her house keys in her bra and when she woke up her bra was half off and two keys were missing.
• At 2:37 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported an Amazon package was stolen.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of a drug offense at The Halls on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A residential director reported a student was “possibly tripping on drugs.” She advised the student was “going off on people” and “appears to be in a daze.”
• At 3:47 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.
• At 4:25 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Schenkel Lane.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire near Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a vehicle was in the middle of the road and fire was coming from the engine bay. U.S. 127 outbound was closed and the fire was extinguished at 6:37 p.m. The roadway opened back up at 7:14 p.m.
• At 9:57 p.m., officers were notified of a shots fired complaint on Ashwood Court. A caller reported hearing 10 shots, people arguing and a car speeding off. The caller advised that her Ring doorbell camera also captured it.
• At 11:14 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bald Knob Road.
Saturday
• At 5:05 a.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Pin Oak Place.
• At 7:09 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Arby’s on Hudson Hollow Road. A caller reported a male in a silver Nissan Altima paid with fake money. The caller advised there is video footage of the vehicle.
• At 9:25 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.
Sunday
• At 5:25 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Jonathan Court.
• At 7:13 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 8:16 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hickory Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and money and medicine were stolen.
• At 8:24 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen from a wallet.
• At 8:54 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported that she found the items that were missing from her vehicle.
• At 9:46 a.m., officers took a theft report on Marlowe Court.
• At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Creekstone Court. A caller reported one or two people crawled through the window of a vacant home.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hickory Drive. A caller reported a Hyundai Accent was broken into and Beats, phone chargers, sunglasses and a nurse bag with equipment were stolen.
• At 1:28 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 2:05 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a female patient said she was “sexually assaulted by a midget three months ago.” The caller advised “she’s aware it sounds crazy but their policy requires a police report.”
• At 2:47 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a sexual offense at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a 90-year-old female advised she was assaulted three months ago and staff is requiring her to be evaluated.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 4:22 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on College Street near Douglas Avenue. Kentucky State University dispatch reported a vehicle was fully engulfed. The fire was extinguished at 4:53 p.m.
• At 4:48 p.m., deputies were notified of a shots fired complaint on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported people were “shooting guns in an unsafe manner toward houses.”
• At 5:12 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Logan Street. A caller reported it looked as though a backyard was on fire. Firefighters warned the residents of an illegal burn.
• At 5:34 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Linden Avenue.
• At 6:21 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person at Southern Apartments on West Second Street. A male was pronounced dead of natural causes.
• At 6:30 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Sharon Road. A caller reported a gun was stolen and didn’t know how long it had been gone.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported a 30-year-old male on a motorcycle wrecked in a curve just up the hill from Cove Spring Park. The male was laying in a driveway and his motorcycle was in a ditch. He refused EMS.
• At 8:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Hardee’s on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a head-on collision between a Jeep SUV and a truck.
• At 10:02 p.m., officers and deputies took a robbery report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a male stole his wallet and a gun.
• At 11:02 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 11:04 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road near Lucas Lane.
• At 11:17 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported he left his gun in a male’s car and the male was not responding to the caller.
• At 11:20 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller reported her medication had been stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.