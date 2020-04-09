The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 12:56 a.m., officers were called to Speedway on Louisville Road after a person took off with the caller’s keys. The person later returned the keys.
• At 7:18 a.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive concerning a stolen laptop computer.
• At 7:35 a.m., officers responded to an accident with injuries on Georgetown Road.
• At 10:44 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a phone scam.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to Warsaw Street after someone stole a child’s picnic table from the front porch.
• At 2:35 p.m., deputies took a report for an identity theft.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers were called to Briarwood Lane about a neighbor smoking marijuana.
• At 6:23 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments on Forest Hill Drive after someone took several hundred dollars' worth of property after spending the night.
• At 10:09 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail regarding an assault in which a person was bitten on the finger. There was also a property dispute.
• At 10:38 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Evergreen Road involving a storage building.
