blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 12:15 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Georgetown Road.

• At 1:39 a.m., offices were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 regarding a stabbing.

• At 2:08 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Springhill Lane.

• At 4:32 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Doctors Drive.

• At 5:59 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Corporate Drive.

• At 8:17 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Mount Zion Road.

• At 9:19 a.m. and 9:28 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Chenault Road.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers were called to Hollyberry Road concerning a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

• At 12:23 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Flynn Avenue.

• At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at a storage building on Steadmantown Lane.

• At 1:21 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Enterprise Drive.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street for a theft of jewelry.

• At 3:10 p.m., officers were called to Harvieland Road concerning a stolen wallet.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to the YMCA parking garage on West Clinton Street after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to Bluegrass Court for a theft of firewood.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning an assault.

• At 5:50 p.m., firefighters were called to Schofield Lane for a controlled burn.

• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road for a burglary at a vacant house.

• At 6:24 p.m., firefighters were called to East Georgetown Road for a controlled burn.

• At 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Gregory Woods Road after someone broke into a residence and took property.

• At 6:42 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Scotland.

• At 7:42 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Old Peaks Mill Road.

• At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Juniper Drive.

• At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Mount Zion Road.

• At 8:19 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on East Main Street.

• At 11 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road after two men stole items and fled on foot.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription