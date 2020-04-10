The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 12:15 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:39 a.m., offices were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 regarding a stabbing.
• At 2:08 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Springhill Lane.
• At 4:32 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Doctors Drive.
• At 5:59 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Corporate Drive.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Mount Zion Road.
• At 9:19 a.m. and 9:28 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Chenault Road.
• At 12:10 p.m., officers were called to Hollyberry Road concerning a missing 16-year-old juvenile.
• At 12:23 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Flynn Avenue.
• At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at a storage building on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Enterprise Drive.
• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street for a theft of jewelry.
• At 3:10 p.m., officers were called to Harvieland Road concerning a stolen wallet.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to the YMCA parking garage on West Clinton Street after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to Bluegrass Court for a theft of firewood.
• At 4:49 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning an assault.
• At 5:50 p.m., firefighters were called to Schofield Lane for a controlled burn.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to Flat Creek Road for a burglary at a vacant house.
• At 6:24 p.m., firefighters were called to East Georgetown Road for a controlled burn.
• At 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Gregory Woods Road after someone broke into a residence and took property.
• At 6:42 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Scotland.
• At 7:42 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Old Peaks Mill Road.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Juniper Drive.
• At 8:03 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Mount Zion Road.
• At 8:19 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on East Main Street.
• At 11 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road after two men stole items and fled on foot.
