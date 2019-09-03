The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office from Friday through Monday.
Friday
• A missing person was reported on Pinnacle Court at 12:03 a.m. The female juvenile was later found.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 8:46 a.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at the police station on West Second Street at 12:24 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Bald Knob Road at 12:25 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Georgetown Road at 12:43 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on East Georgetown Road at 1:28 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 1:54 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Harp Pike at 5:25 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Winding Way Drive at 5:49 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Colonial Trace at 5:57 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Taylor Branch Road at 7:07 p.m. The female caller advised that an ex-boyfriend and a female showed up at her house, attacked her and destroyed her phone.
• A structure fire was reported on Brawner Street at 10:38 p.m. It was determined to be a controlled burn.
• Vandalism was reported on Holmes Street at 11:04 p.m.
Saturday
• A burglary was reported on Wallace Avenue at 12:11 a.m. The male caller said his back door was kicked in and there was glass everywhere. He didn’t believe anything was missing.
• A theft was reported on Aztec Trail at 12:42 a.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Coolbrook Drive at 3:19 a.m. The caller said a fire started in the living room. Everyone got out safe and no one was injured.
• A controlled burn was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 8:05 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Stephen Road at 8:11 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Singleton Lane at 10:10 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 10:54 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 11:14 a.m.
• A fraud/forgery complaint was reported on Grandview Drive at 12:10 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Crosshill Drive at 1:28 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Cardwell Lane at 1:31 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Duncan Road at 5 p.m.
• A structure fire was reported on North Lime Street at 5:19 p.m. The house reportedly had heavy smoke inside and it was determined to be electrical.
• A controlled burn was reported on Heady Road at 5:48 p.m.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 9:43 p.m.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Duckers Road at 10:41 p.m. The caller reported a woman wearing a pink tank top was “waving around a pistol.”
• A burglary was reported on Swigert Avenue at 11:46 p.m. The caller reported that the side doors had been broken and he had not been through the residence.
• A caller reported hearing a shot fired on Bald Knob Road at 11:57 p.m. The caller reported hearing a whistle and then a single gun shot.
Sunday
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Peaks Mill Road at 12:52 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 4:12 a.m. No further information was available.
• A fire/explosion was reported on Spruce Drive at 9:52 a.m. It was determined that a transformer had blown and the Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Ashwood Court at 11:56 a.m. A male caller at the location said he had a gun and had “beat up a 76-year-old female.” It was determined that there was not a gun.
• A controlled burn was reported on Louisville Road at 11:58 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 1:09 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Ninevah Road at 1:22 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 1:46 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Poa Drive at 2:10 p.m. No one was injured.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Road at 4:04 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:23 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Cardwell Lane at 4:36 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Ninevah Road at 5:59 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Windsor Drive at 7:59 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 8:22 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Hudson Street at 9:31 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 10:47 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 10:59 p.m. The caller, who was not at the location, reported hearing voices per an Amazon Echo device. The caller met police in the driveway and it was determined that everything was OK.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Limestone Drive at 11:07 p.m.
• A possible burglary was reported on Green Wilson Road at 11:41 p.m. The caller reported that someone was “tapping on the windows and walking around (the residence.)”
Monday
• A hit-and-run was reported on University Drive at 12:22 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Benson Avenue at 1:33 a.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Evergreen Road at 4:44 a.m. Two juveniles allegedly stole a 2003 maroon Chevrolet 2500 HD. They were detained and taken to a juvenile facility in Lexington.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Vicki Way at 4:58 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 1:30 pm.
• A theft was reported on Evergreen Road at 1:50 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on East Main Street at 3:09 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported in Johnson Road at 3:20 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on West Broadway Street at 3:43 p.m.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Murray Street at 4:59 p.m. The caller advised seeing a male put a pistol in his shorts. Dispatchers told the caller that “concealed carry is legal and they won’t be responding.”
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 6:13 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on University Drive at 7:14 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 9:12 p.m. A caller reported that individuals were stealing “forks off forklifts.” One person was arrested.
• An assault was reported on Travis Circle at 10:14 p.m. The caller reported hitting a person who pulled a knife.