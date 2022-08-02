The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 6:02 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 6:19 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle had flipped on its top and was in a ditch. One male complained of back pain.
• At 7:46 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male was sexually touching a female employee and touched a female’s hand. The caller advised they wanted the male to be banned from Kroger if found.
• At 8:32 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.
• At 9:29 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 9:39 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Laffoon Drive.
• At 12:14 p.m., officers were notified of an alleged assault at Dominion Living Center on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a patient with dementia alleged she was assaulted. The caller advised that the allegations appeared to be an episode of confusion and the center was conducting an investigation.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Main Street.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Murray Street near East Second Street.
• At 2 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Dolly Graham Park on River Street.
• At 3:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Clay Villa Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported fraudulent use of a food stamp card. The caller advised transactions had been made at Walmart in Lexington.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 6:25 p.m., officers took a theft report at Southworth Insurance on East Main Street. A caller reported a male stole his bike.
• At 6:43 p.m., officers were called to a burglary at McAnelly Heating & Cooling on East Main Street. A caller reported a garage door had been raised and he was uncertain if anyone was inside the building. Officers cleared the building and were unable to locate anyone.
• At 9:57 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Skyview Drive. A caller reported a male was breaking into a dark Buick.
• At 9:57 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Corral Way. A caller reported two people were physically fighting inside a vehicle.
