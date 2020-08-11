blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 2:40 a.m., officers were called to Sullivan Lane concerning a sexual offense follow-up.

• At 3:42 a.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road for a burglary complaint.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive for a burglary complaint.

• At 11:09 a.m., firefighters were called to Landings Drive for a fire investigation.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive concerning an assault between neighbors. 

• At 1:47 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a person near the tennis courts threatening a person with a gun.

• At 2:17 p.m., officers were called to Kroger in Lawrenceburg Road concerning a counterfeit $20 bill.

• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to Vigo Road for an injury accident.

• At 7:02 p.m., officers were called to Butler Street after someone took a weed trimmer and tools. The caller found his items at a pawn shop.

• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

• At 9:46 p.m., firefighters were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after a transformer failed and the power went out. 

