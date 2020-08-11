The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 2:40 a.m., officers were called to Sullivan Lane concerning a sexual offense follow-up.
• At 3:42 a.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road for a burglary complaint.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive for a burglary complaint.
• At 11:09 a.m., firefighters were called to Landings Drive for a fire investigation.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive concerning an assault between neighbors.
• At 1:47 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a person near the tennis courts threatening a person with a gun.
• At 2:17 p.m., officers were called to Kroger in Lawrenceburg Road concerning a counterfeit $20 bill.
• At 5:57 p.m., officers were called to Vigo Road for an injury accident.
• At 7:02 p.m., officers were called to Butler Street after someone took a weed trimmer and tools. The caller found his items at a pawn shop.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
• At 9:46 p.m., firefighters were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after a transformer failed and the power went out.
