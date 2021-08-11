blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:14 a.m., officers were called to a fight at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported her son was fighting a kid outside and she “can’t stop him.”

• At 1:47 a.m., deputies took a shots fired complaint at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported hearing three shots from what sounded like a handgun. The caller said she did not see anyone or any vehicle.

• At 7:28 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into but nothing was taken.

• At 7:44 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Flat Creek Road. The same caller from the previous call reported that two people had video of someone going through vehicles in the area.

• At 8:35 a.m., deputies took a theft report at The Lantern on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported someone stole “$15 in cash, a lot of change and sweatpants” from a location on Flat Creek Road.

• At 10 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on East Third Street.

• At 10:30 a.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a red Chevy truck with a dent in the bed on the driver’s side was stolen. The caller re-phoned dispatch to report it was back five minutes later.

• At 10:53 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bald Knob Road.

• At 10:58 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 11:39 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported a female took two cellphones, shoes and clothes and was refusing to give them back.

• At 11:59 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Wallace Avenue near Owenton Avenue.

• At 12:07 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Leawood Drive.

• At 1:07 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Dry Ridge Road.

• At 1:10 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Wilkinson Boulevard. The caller from a previous call reported a wedding ring was stolen from a residence on Flat Creek Road Tuesday morning.

• At 1:42 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.

• At 2:50 p.m., officers took an assault report on Hiawatha Trail. A caller reported his ex-wife assaulted him on Sunday.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 5:24 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:48 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Malibu and a tan car. One person was trapped with unknown injuries.

• At 8:41 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Equestrian Way. A caller reported a female who was supposed to be staying with her grandparents had not been heard from in two hours. The caller said the female was wearing black pants and a black top. She is described as 5-foot-8 with long, light brown hair.

