The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:11 a.m., officers were notified of a possible sexual offense on Ashwood Court.
• At 7:28 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hoge Avenue. A caller reported a 2002 Lexus was broken into overnight and items were stolen.
• At 8:19 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A person reported a stolen license plate.
• At 9:23 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Hatton Road. A caller reported an ex-husband was stealing money from her account online.
• At 12:17 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road near the West Plaza Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Hyundai Elantra and a Buick. One person complained of chest pain.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Centennial Avenue.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire, EMS and a constable responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Taco Bell on Versailles Road. A caller reported a vehicle hit the building and two children were struck. Three people were injured and an Air Methods helicopter was brought in for one child. Versailles Road was shut down and Kentucky State Police performed an accident reconstruction. The road was reopened at 7 p.m.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:39 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 4:44 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported someone stole $300 from her.
• At 5:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person at Franklin County High School on East Main Street. A caller reported a female “walked out the back of the school around 2:33 p.m.” She was located at 6:54 p.m.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 6:07 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Meadow Glen Drive. A caller reported a Facebook scam.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male customer “struck him in the face five times, called him a child molester and ran off.”
• At 8:39 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male didn’t come back from school.
• At 8:49 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a Dodge pickup truck ran off the road into the trees. The road was temporarily shut down to get the truck out.
• At 10:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on West Broadway Street.
Saturday
• At 9:01 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Taylor Avenue near Benson Valley Road.
• At 9:06 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 10:12 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Holmes Street.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing three shots.
• At 1:54 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 8:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Dewey Court.
• At 11:58 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
Sunday
• At 10:22 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Buena Vista Drive.
• At 12:05 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation at Lebanon Baptist Church in Bagdad.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported everyone had evacuated and there was a lot of smoke. Firefighters determined a pot was left on the stove.
• At 2:53 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported juveniles tore up her Halloween decorations.
• At 2:57 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Briarwood Lane. A caller reported her 18-year-old daughter went for a walk two hours before and hadn’t returned. She was located in Lawrenceburg.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Quachita Trail. A caller reported two tires on a vehicle had been slashed.
• At 4:59 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West near Versailles Road.
• At 5:34 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on KY 151.
• At 7:13 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Inverness Road.
• At 7:50 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 11:51 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on I-64 West. A caller reported a Honda “wrecked in the median and was facing oncoming traffic.” The driver complained of a sore arm.
