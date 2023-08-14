081123 Taco Bell accident

First responders prepare stretchers for patients after a vehicle crashed into Taco Bell on Versailles Road Friday afternoon. Three people were injured and the road was shut down for an extended period of time. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription