The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 2:47 a.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Frazier Road.
• At 8:33 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 8:58 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on Powhatan Trail.
• At 9:05 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Waverly Lane.
• At 11:10 a.m., officers received a report of a hit-and-run on Louisville Road.
• At 11:17 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Versailles Road.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Louisville Road.
• At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Lawrence Street.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to a theft on South Benson Road.
• At 4:28 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm on Powhatan Trail.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court. There were no injuries.
• At 4:56 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Stephen Road.
• At 6:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Redwood Drive.
• At 7:09 p.m., officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on Cove Spring Road.
• At 9:43 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Mills Lane. There were no injuries.
• At 9:50 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Hawthorne Drive.
• At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault on Tierra Linda Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.