The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a theft on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 2:47 a.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Frazier Road.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 8:58 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on Powhatan Trail.

• At 9:05 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on Waverly Lane.

• At 11:10 a.m., officers received a report of a hit-and-run on Louisville Road.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Versailles Road.

• At 1:20 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Louisville Road.

• At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious person on Lawrence Street.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to a theft on South Benson Road.

• At 4:28 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm on Powhatan Trail.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers were called to a motor vehicle accident on Marlowe Court. There were no injuries.

• At 4:56 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 5:55 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Stephen Road.

• At 6:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Redwood Drive.

• At 7:09 p.m., officers received a report of a stolen vehicle on Cove Spring Road.

• At 9:43 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Mills Lane. There were no injuries.

• At 9:50 p.m., officers were called to an alarm on Hawthorne Drive.

• At 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault on Tierra Linda Drive.

