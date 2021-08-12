blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 8:44 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Whitaker Bank on Versailles Road. A bank employee reported someone cashed a check in a customer’s name.

• At 9:26 a.m., officers took a burglary report at the Frankfort Plant Board Clubhouse on Tanglewood Drive. A caller reported tools from a construction site had been stolen in the last few days.

• At 10:11 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Oak Ridge Drive.

• At 10:18 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Taylor Recycling on Duncan Road.

• At 12:41 p.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported someone was breaking into the distillery in Benson Valley.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:20 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Chenault Road.

• At 3 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:07 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Corral Way. A caller reported a male wearing a green T-shirt and brown pants left. Officers escorted the male back to the residence five minutes later.

• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported two females and one male were breaking into a home. The caller said one person climbed through a front window to open the front door.

• At 6:10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Leslie Avenue.

• At 7:10 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wallace Avenue near Wright Street. A caller reported a Glock 45 was stolen and he had “an idea of who took it.”

• At 9:31 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription