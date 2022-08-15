The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:48 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on South Lime Street. A caller reported a fire and heavy smoke in a house. Firefighters extinguished a small fire in the front room of a vacant residence. Frankfort Plant Board and Columbia Gas were notified.
• At 8:21 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on South Lime Street.
• At 9:42 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Louisville Road.
• At 10:26 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on South Lime Street.
• At 11:07 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Evergreen Road. A caller reported she paid a company to do work in the crawl space under her house and the work was not done.
• At 11:37 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Louisville Road. A caller reported a cellphone was stolen and there was video footage of the theft.
• At 3:26 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the Sunshine Center on Steele Street. A caller reported an employee deleted all the patient files.
• At 4:11 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the West Plaza Connector.
• At 6:43 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
• At 9:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 9:33 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a motorcycle accident and one male was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with injuries.
• At 10:27 p.m., officers took an assault report on Bondurant Drive. A caller reported her daughter was hit by a juvenile male. The caller advised the male’s mother also attempted to run over her and her daughter.
• At 11:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a kitchen fire and advised the fire was out but there was still heavy smoke in the residence.
Saturday
• At 1:39 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Prince Hall Village Apartments on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported hearing seven shots from what sounded like a handgun. Officers located six shell casings.
• At 10:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Noel Avenue. A caller reported a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 11:04 a.m., officers took a theft report on Greenbriar Lane. A caller reported her rent money was stolen and she was being evicted.
• At 11:51 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 2:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street near West Main Street.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers took an assault report on Willow Street. A caller reported someone threw a mirror and it hit an infant. The caller advised she was taking the infant to the hospital and wanted to file a report.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Montaplast on Hoover Boulevard. A caller reported two employees stole equipment valued at more than $100 and left the job site. The caller advised there was video footage of the theft.
• At 6:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported someone stole a package from a porch.
• At 7:04 p.m., county firefighters conducted a possible rescue on the Kentucky River. The Coast Guard reported a mayday call came in between Lockport and Frankfort. Firefighters were unable to locate any vessels.
• At 8:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a fight on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported several people were fighting over a dog, which was in the street, and a window was busted out of a car. Officers requested EMS for a woman who was reportedly punched in the face.
• At 11:35 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported two people were fighting in front of the bar.
Sunday
• At 12:42 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on West Broadway Street. A caller reported 10 to 12 people were fighting on the Old Capitol lawn.
• At 10:40 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported a female stole $80 from him while he was in the shower and left in a green truck.
• At 10:56 a.m., officers took a theft report on Jackson Drive. A caller reported two guitars were stolen overnight.
• At 12:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Pin Oak Place. A caller reported items had been stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• At 12:59 p.m., officers and city fire were called to a vehicle fire on Wapping Street near Wilkinson Street.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire, EMS and a constable responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a truck struck a rock wall and an elderly male was trapped inside.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:52 p.m., a constable took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone threw his tent, which contained his clothes, into the river.
• At 6:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
