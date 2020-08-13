blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 7:57 a.m., officers were called to Wright Street after someone broke a window.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court after someone broke into the maintenance shop.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 after two people stole at least six packages of Tide Pods.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on the West Plaza Connector involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of back pain.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to Plum Ridge Road concerning suspected drug activity. The call was transferred to state police because it was in Spencer County.

• At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive after a fence was damaged during the night.

• At 10:19 p.m., officers were called to Rolling Acres Court for a report of shots fired. 

