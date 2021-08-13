blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 5:03 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Comanche Trail.

• At 5:20 a.m., officers took a theft report on Man-O-War Drive. A caller reported a truck was broken into and a pistol was stolen.

• At 7:34 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Jeff Court.

• At 8 a.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 8:11 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Briar Cliff Street.

• At 8:39 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole $250 from his bank account.

• At 8:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Quartermile Way. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 9:15 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:17 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:18 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:20 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:21 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:36 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Wilkinson Street. A caller reported a sibling assaulted them.

• At 9:44 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:31 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Village Drive. A caller reported someone stole money from his PayPal account.

• At 3:32 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Wilson Nurseries. A caller reported his wife was injured.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 5:13 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Harrodsburg Lane.

• At 5:18 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Taylor Avenue near the West Plaza Connector.

• At 5:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 6:29 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 11:41 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a stolen vehicle on Ringo Avenue.

