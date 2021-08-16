The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 6:47 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 7:22 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sullivan Lane.
• At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Briar Cliff Street.
• At 8:10 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Comanche Trail.
• At 8:32 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 8:37 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Devane Lane. A caller reported a gun and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle overnight.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 12:25 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire in the grass alongside of Interstate 64.
• At 12:44 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 1 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Hickory Drive. A caller reported a pad lock was broken and someone may have gained entry.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 1:59 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Carson Place.
• At 2:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on Juniper Drive. A caller reported giving a person at a residence on Juniper Drive “money for a cat and (the person) is now demanding more money for the cat.”
• At 2:34 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a gas leak on Shelby Street. Columbia Gas reported a gas line was hit and gas was blowing.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported someone hacked his computer and said he has screenshots and paperwork.
• At 3:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road. A caller reported a male stole several items from the hotel and there was video footage.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on the East-West Connector.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 East.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hollyberry Road. A caller reported a female foster child ran away but was located. The caller said the child wouldn’t get in the vehicle so they went back home. Officers found the child at BP and returned her home.
• At 6:01 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported “a little boy that lives in the building stole her deceased mother’s rings.”
• At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 9:01 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road.
• At 9:20 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Cheyenne Trail. A caller reported hearing four shots in a row and that it sounded close. Officers confirmed the noise was fireworks.
• At 9:46 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walgreen’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male wearing a blue checkered shirt, tan shorts and a baseball hat stole a box of wine.
Saturday
• At 12:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Seneca Trail. A caller reported money was stolen from a bank account.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Lower Cove Spring Park on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported a female “started talking out of her head and took off.” The caller said she was wearing a gray shirt, jeans and Nike shoes. Officers located the female near Family Dollar on Northgate Drive at 1:52 p.m.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and run motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.
• At 3:13 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone has been cutting his tires.
• At 3:17 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 6:35 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 46. Shelby County was also notified. A caller reported a black truck passed him and hit the guardrail head-on. The driver got out of the vehicle and roughly 20 feet of the guardrail was damaged.
• At 9:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported someone was trying to take money out of his bank account.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Steadmantown Lane.
Sunday
• At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.
• At 1:07 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Schwann’s Delivery Service on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported someone broke into the business and a delivery truck overnight.
• At 2:02 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leestown Road.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Cove Spring Road.
• At 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Lyons Drive. A caller reported her bank card was stolen and used at Kroger.
• At 10:19 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 11:03 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
