The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 2:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Parkside Drive after a vehicle overturned. The driver left before first responders arrived.
• At 3:44 a.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road after someone stole patio furniture and threw a table over the balcony.
• At 6:40 a.m., officers were called to Cherry Lane after someone stole a trailer and lawn mower.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers were called to Devils Hollow Access Road after skimmers were found in two pumps.
• At 9 a.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive concerning a theft of money from a vehicle.
• At 10:51 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a stolen phone.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue after someone broke into a residence.
• At 3:26 p.m., officers were called to Jones Lane concerning a theft of checks from a vehicle.
• At 3:35 p.m., firefighters were called to Choctaw Trail for a possible structure fire. Firefighters found a broken water pipe under the sink. They turned off the water and the breaker for the dishwasher.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers were called to Green Fields Lane concerning a possible fraud complaint.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Owenton Road involving two vehicles.
