The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:51 a.m., officers were called to Cedarcrest Court for a reports of shots being fired. Bullets reportedly entered the home, but no one was injured.
• At 8:59 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail after items were taken from a vehicle.
• At 11:46 a.m., officers were called to WesBanco on Franklin Square for a theft of money.
• At 4:42 p.m., firefighters were called to Timberlawn Circle for a possible structure fire.
• At 6:45 p.m., firefighters were called to Leawood Drive for a possible structure fire. It was out when firefighters arrived.
• At 7:13 p.m., firefighters were called to Chandler Hall on University Drive concerning a person stuck in an elevator. The call was canceled after the people got out of the elevator.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a tow truck driver reportedly taking the caller’s purse and wallet.
Saturday
• At 7:34 a.m., officers were called to Cardwell Lane after someone broke into a barn.
• At 8:08 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 9:36 a.m., officers were called to a Shell station on Duncan Road after a person took $400 in merchandise.
• At 11:42 a.m., firefighters were called to Beechwood Avenue concerning an issue with a gas meter.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning the theft of a wallet from a shopping cart.
• At 3:51 p.m., firefighters were called to Bethel Lane concerning a person stuck in a meter hole.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident at the Kentucky State University’s Alumni Stadium practice field on Athletic Drive.
• At 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning the theft of a handgun from a vehicle.
• At 10:46 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive after someone threw a rock through a window.
Sunday
• At 4:59 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Centennial Avenue after a vehicle hit a car on the side of the road.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers were called to Georgetown Road concerning a theft of property.
• At 6 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault.
• At 7:08 p.m., officers were called to Linden Avenue concerning a burglary involving a person with a knife.
• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to Compton Drive concerning an assault complaint. Two people were cited for fourth-degree assault.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road after someone broke into a storage building and took a television and other items.
• At 8:44 p.m., firefighters were called to Grant Street for a possible structure fire. Firefighters found a small campfire.
• At 9:15 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road for a burglary complaint after someone kicked in the door to the caller’s home.
• At 10:40 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a sexual offense which occurred around July 4 on Mount Zion Road.
