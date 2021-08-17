blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:45 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 1:14 a.m., officers took a theft report on Strathmore Drive. A caller reported his neighbor’s vehicle was broken into. The caller said the front driver’s window was broken and a Kenwood radio was stolen.

• At 6:48 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.

• At 6:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported a GMC Sierra truck was broken into. The caller said tools and a wallet were stolen.

• At 7:51 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:57 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Jett Boulevard.

• At 12:24 p.m., officers and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue. A caller reported a white SUV struck a Kia Sedona and Ford Escape. The caller said one person was complaining of back pain and dizziness.

• At 1:04 p.m., deputies and city and county firefighters responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near the 55-mile marker. A caller reported a semi went off the road and that the driver was alert and talking. Both lanes of the interstate were shut down while first responders cleared the scene.

• At 1:29 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Willow Street.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers took a robbery report at McDonald’s on Versailles Road. A restaurant manager reported a customer in a silver Dodge Dakota said they had been robbed and to call the police.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers took a theft report on Gayle Street. A caller reported being locked out of his workplace after being out sick. The caller said the owner changed the locks and that he had personal property inside the building.

• At 3:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Ridgewood Lane.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a male employee took $12,000 from the safe. The caller said the male was driving a white four-door Honda. The male was arrested at 9:30 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot near Applebee’s.

• At 7:22 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive.

• At 10:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported the driver of an ATV ran into a trailer and was upside down. The caller said the driver was moving, breathing and “bleeding from the head pretty good.” Schenkel Lane was closed between the trailer park and Allnutt Drive while first responders conducted an accident reconstruction and reopened at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday.

• At 11 p.m., officers took a shots fired complaint on Myrtle Avenue.

