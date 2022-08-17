The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 6:50 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:24 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 8:49 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at JC Salon on Grandview Drive. A caller reported a vehicle crashed into the building. Code enforcement was notified.
• At 9:33 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 10:02 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ashwood Place on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported that ID cards and cash were stolen from her deceased grandmother’s wallet.
• At 1:43 p.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a male and female were inside a residence. Deputies determined that the pair were the homeowners and were clearing out belongings.
• At 3:06 p.m., officers took a burglary report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Collins Lane.
• At 7 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Speedway on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported she had not heard from her daughter since 1 or 2 a.m.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Meagher Avenue.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
