blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 12:26 a.m., officers were called to Captain D’s on Carson Place concerning an assault which happened a couple days ago at Juniper Hill Park.

• At 12:33 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a report of shots being fired.

• At 6:24 a.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and took the registration.

• At 9:54 a.m., officers were called to Dollar General on Lawrenceburg Road concerning a theft.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers were called to Crosshill Drive concerning a theft of copper from air conditioning units.

• At 12:19 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 12:41 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on US 127 for a shoplifting complaint.

• At 12:56 p.m., officers were called to Evergreen Road concerning a theft.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue after someone broke into a residence and took several items.

• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive for a shots fired complaint. One witness said it was fireworks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription