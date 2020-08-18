The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 12:26 a.m., officers were called to Captain D’s on Carson Place concerning an assault which happened a couple days ago at Juniper Hill Park.
• At 12:33 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
• At 6:24 a.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and took the registration.
• At 9:54 a.m., officers were called to Dollar General on Lawrenceburg Road concerning a theft.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers were called to Crosshill Drive concerning a theft of copper from air conditioning units.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen license plate.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on US 127 for a shoplifting complaint.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers were called to Evergreen Road concerning a theft.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue after someone broke into a residence and took several items.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive for a shots fired complaint. One witness said it was fireworks.
