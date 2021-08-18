blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 6:58 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cross Hill Drive. A caller reported a wallet, loose change and medicine were stolen from a vehicle. The caller said they have security cameras and was looking through the footage.

• At 7:22 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Good Shepherd Way.

• At 7:32 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Crab Orchard Road. A caller reported a rifle and hunting pack were stolen overnight.

• At 8:59 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street near West Main Street.

• At 9:09 a.m., officers took a theft report on Grandview Drive. A caller from a barbershop reported being scammed by a college student.

• At 11:05 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Bridgeport Road near Louisville Road. A caller reported two-vehicle accident and said one of the vehicles T-boned the other. The caller advised an older woman in one of the vehicles was unable to get out.

• At 2:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Meagher Avenue.

• At 3:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Schenkel Lane.

• At 4:56 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bryant-Benson Road.

• At 5:36 p.m., officers took a theft report in the Walmart parking lot on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported “being scammed out of money over a dog.”

• At 6:43 p.m., the coroner was called to a deceased female on Buttimer Avenue. The family of a 97-year-old female contacted the coroner who pronounced her dead.

• At 7:17 p.m., deputies took a robbery report on Demerson Lane.

• At 9:28 p.m., officers took a theft report on Compton Drive. A caller reported a person was supposed to be restoring a camper but would not give it back. The caller said the person restoring the camper told her she had to pay him before he would give it back.

• At 11:13 p.m., deputies took a theft report on KY 151.

• At 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

